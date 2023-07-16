Omaha Police investigating Saturday night homicide

Omaha Police are investigating after one person was shot near 14th and Pinkney Saturday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after they say one person was shot near downtown Saturday night.

Dispatch tells 6 News officers were called to the area near 14th Avenue and Pinkney Street around 9:30 p.m. On arrival, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They were transported to Nebraska Medicine with life-saving measures in progress. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD’s Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

-

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

