Calibraska Arts Initiative hosts camp in rural Nebraska to teach students about creative industries

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Creators in the animation and video production world were at Mid-Plains Community College Monday teaching students about the industries.

The Calibraska Arts Initiative was created by Erica Larsen-Dockray who grew up in rural Nebraska. It started after she visited her family in Scottsbluff and taught an animation workshop to students.

The overall goal of the initiative is to expose folks in rural parts of Nebraska to the creative industries

Calibraska teaches a variety of topics such as as film, acting, writing, comedy, animation, and videography.

Founding Director Larsen-Dockray said she created the program as her way to pay it forward. “Our main goal is to focus on individuals in rural or disadvantaged areas to access this content and learn information from people who are doing it,” said Larsen-Dockray. “It’s really special because I really had to do it on my own, so this is a way for me to really pay it forward to kids who are like me, who are really interested in making art.”

Larsen-Dockray says this camp is especially important because students are able to form a community and connect with others who share similar interests.

The camp has one more virtual worship Tuesday afternoon with Nickelodeon.

