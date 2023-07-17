Commissioners review property valuation protests, grants bonds

By Mia Dugan
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Property valuation protests were discussed Monday morning at the County Commissioners meeting, as well as the approval of two monetary bonds.

The Commissioners have allocated three days of this week to carefully review each protest.

Chairman Jerry Woodruff said the County Assessor and her employees are on site if they wish to discuss any particular issues. Woodruff hopes to get through all of the protests by Wednesday.

Also approved was a mini grant that will be used to help pay deputies that work overtime monitoring roads and preventing under the influence driving.

Chairman Woodruff said while they may not receive all the $18,000 requested, even half would help significantly.

“This money allows our sherriff’s department to have extra hours for some of the deputies,” Woodruff said. “This provides greater safety and security for all citizens of Lincoln County and the surrounding areas.”

The Commissioners Board also approved a grant to send Emergency Director of Region 51 Brandon Myers to attend the International Association Emergency Conference in November of 2023.

Woodruff said Myers attended last year and brought back useful knowledge.

The conference is located in Long Beach, California, and fits into the authorized budget.

