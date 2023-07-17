Dawson County ends annual fair with Military Appreciation Day

By Mia Dugan
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dawson County ended their last fair day with a meaningful tribute to those who have served in the United States Military.

The five day fair in Lexington offered many events to wrap up the annual celebration.

Sunday’s activities were particularly designed to honor those who have served the United States.

This year’s American Legion Post Commander, Debi Brock, says Military Appreciation Day is especially meaningful to her. “This day means the freedom to do what we want to do and to be able to accomplish and proceed what we want to be,” said Commander Brock. “I love meeting all of the new people from all over the country and sharing information with them.”

The Dawson County Fairground manager, Barb Rohde, said the committee wanted to take the time to truly honor the veterans and active military this year. “We’ve got a couple of recipients of the Quilts of Valor this afternoon that we’re going to recognize,” said Rohde.

Some of the Sunday activities included bingo, live music, a car show, and a tractor pull.

Rohde encourages people to come out and enjoy the last day of the Dawson County Fair.

