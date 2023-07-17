Deputies wrangle wayward camel

Deputies in Mississippi bring home Clyde the Camel safely.
By WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - For a pair of deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday turned out to be anything but a normal shift.

“The sheriff’s office gets animal calls all the time, but it’s not often that the creature in question is a camel,” said the department in a social media post.

The post says Darryl and Robin Blount were driving along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway when they saw Clyde strolling outside the fence. He’s usually on the McMurray farmland with bison and zebras.

They called the sheriff’s department, and Deputy Jared Hagan and Lt. Troy Russell got there fast.

Hagen said the camel was cool and seemed to be very interested in his hat, so the officer used it to lead Clyde back to safety.

“It’s true - the good guys do wear white hats,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte legion baseball team having a mound visit during a game against Lexington on...
A-7 juniors legion baseball tournament results
Troy Hlavaty (left), Miss Nebraska’s Teen Boston Perreta (center) and Tessa Hlavaty (right)...
Live On Nebraska given $11,000 by groups from western Nebraska on Saturday
St. John's catcher Peyton Cody transfers to Nebraska to play for the Husker softball team.
Nebraska softball add another transfer player
At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
Community college provide instruction in many trades, including home construction, as these...
Southeast Community College president, board member push back on criticism

Latest News

FILE - The Ford F-150 Lightning is displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in...
Base F-150 Lightning electric pickup will cost less than $50,000 as Ford slashes prices across line
FILE - Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023.
Russia halts wartime deal allowing Ukraine to export grain at time of growing hunger
Family, friend react after woman released from captivity in Mexico
The North Platte Jaycees organization holds Stuff the Bus fundraiser to give kids in need...
North Platte Jaycees hosts Stuff the Bus fundraiser
FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in...
Elton John lends celebrity support to Kevin Spacey at the actor’s sexual assault trial