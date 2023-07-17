Groovy Granny’s hosts kids fundraiser

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Groovy Granny’s in North Platte held a fundraiser where youth could come out and raise funds for charities they cared deeply about on Sunday.

The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with children of all ages there raising funds for causes close to their hearts.

One family was selling Greek gyros to benefit Braxton Bears, an organization that donates stuffed bears to children with heart problems.

Maddison Reed was selling homemade bracelets to benefit Bridge of Hope. Reed said that she felt it was important because Bridge of Hope helps children, and she wants them to know they are not alone.

Ara Bellawhies was selling lemonade to help her softball team pay for next years costs like hotel rooms and game fees.

