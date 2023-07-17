KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Snowflake!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Snowflake is anything but what her name suggests. She is neither cold, nor easy to melt.

She has a way she likes to live her way, and isn’t planning to change anytime soon.

She loves being loved, but hasn’t quite learned how to show it yet. Once she is done being petted, she starts to bat her paw. However, she may still want petting soon after.

If you’d like to meet her, you can reach out to the North Platte Animal Shelter.

