Local non-profits to host family event to raise awareness about human trafficking

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is July 30. It’s a day aimed at raising awareness about human trafficking and to promote and protect the rights of trafficking victims.

Families First Partnership and the Rape and Domestic Abuse Program are partnering together in hopes of bringing an end to this issue with a family fun night later this month.

“Grooming can start as early as 6, 7,8-years-old and so instead of pushing this under the rug it’s just good for us to come together as a community because it can happen in any community,” said RDAP advocate Katie Vieyra. “I don’t know if everyone is aware of what happened in Furnas County not too long ago but, that just shows that it doesn’t matter what a cities population is and that this is happening in communities and our back yards.”

The informational event is scheduled for Monday, July 31, at Cody Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m..

There will be free rides, face painting, and much more.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.