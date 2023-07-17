North Platte celebrates National Ice Cream Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Businesses from across North Platte celebrated National Ice Cream Day on Sunday.

Double Dips Ice Creamery celebrated the holiday by having special cobblers made to pair with ice cream.

Child eating ice cream up close (Ian Mason/KNOP)

Owner Lori Bergman said July is a busy month for her business.

“It is National Ice Cream Month, so we’re just trying to run specials and different things we don’t normally have throughout the year.”

Bergman noted that this July they are focusing on baked goods like pies and cobblers.

Strawberry pie at Double Dips (Ian Mason/KNOP)

The establishment was busy for the entire day, with people from all over the region coming to eat ice cream.

One couple from Gothenburg made the trek because they love ice cream.

“My family used to make ice cream as a kid,” Lorraine Hayes said. “We used to have it at celebrations and parties, we would make it at least once a month.”

