North Platte eliminated from junior legion tournament

The North Platte junior legion baseball team playing a game against Kearney on July 16, 2023.
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte junior legion baseball team faced Kearney in an elimination game at Bill Wood Field on Sunday night.

Kearney defeated North Platte, 9-1.

The hosts will have to watch the rest of the tournament from the sidelines.

In the junior bracket, teams from Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney are still alive.

