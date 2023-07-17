North Platte eliminated from junior legion tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte junior legion baseball team faced Kearney in an elimination game at Bill Wood Field on Sunday night.

Kearney defeated North Platte, 9-1.

The hosts will have to watch the rest of the tournament from the sidelines.

In the junior bracket, teams from Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney are still alive.

