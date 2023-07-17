North Platte Nationals drop first game at Seniors Legion Tournament

The North Platte Nationals take on Home Federal on Sunday evening, the Nationals would win in 13 innings.(KSNB/Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals dropped their first game at the Class A Area 7 Legion Baseball tournament to Kearney Runza on Monday.

The 1-0 loss drops the Nationals into the losers bracket for the semifinals where they will play against the top-seed Hastings, who defeated Grand Island U-Save in the first game on Monday.

The loss comes after a thrilling 1-0 victory from North Platte in 13 innings on Sunday, Blaise Zeiler hitting the game winning home run for the Nationals in that game.

