North Platte Nationals drop first game at Seniors Legion Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals dropped their first game at the Class A Area 7 Legion Baseball tournament to Kearney Runza on Monday.

The 1-0 loss drops the Nationals into the losers bracket for the semifinals where they will play against the top-seed Hastings, who defeated Grand Island U-Save in the first game on Monday.

The loss comes after a thrilling 1-0 victory from North Platte in 13 innings on Sunday, Blaise Zeiler hitting the game winning home run for the Nationals in that game.

