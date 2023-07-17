Red-White tickets on sale July 19; Fan Day set for August 19

Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center
Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center(Joe Nugent)
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Tickets to Nebraska volleyball’s annual Red-White Scrimmage will go on sale Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. (CT). The Huskers will host their annual scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 online at Huskers.com/tickets, in person at the ticket office or by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per customer. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online for the best chance at securing seats quickly.

The Huskers will also have their second annual Fan Day on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. until Noon. Autograph tables will be set up on the concourse of the Devaney Center, and a single autograph line will extend around the concourse of the building. One item per person may be signed. Posters for the 2023 season will be available at the autograph table. In an effort to get all fans through the line, no pictures will be permitted with the coaches and players. The clear-bag policy will not be in effect, but all bags will be checked at the entrance.

Fans will use only the North doors to enter the building. The North doors will open right at 10 a.m. Parking will be available in Lots 58 and 60. Concessions will be open for fans to purchase drinks or candy, and the Huskers Store on the concourse will be open as well.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte legion baseball team having a mound visit during a game against Lexington on...
A-7 juniors legion baseball tournament results
Troy Hlavaty (left), Miss Nebraska’s Teen Boston Perreta (center) and Tessa Hlavaty (right)...
Live On Nebraska given $11,000 by groups from western Nebraska on Saturday
St. John's catcher Peyton Cody transfers to Nebraska to play for the Husker softball team.
Nebraska softball add another transfer player
At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
Community college provide instruction in many trades, including home construction, as these...
Southeast Community College president, board member push back on criticism

Latest News

The North Platte junior legion baseball team playing a game against Kearney on July 16, 2023.
North Platte eliminated from junior legion tournament
Brice Matthews signs his MLB Contract with the Houston Astros. Courtesy: Houston Astros
Former Husker Brice Matthews signs with Houston Astros
The North Platte legion baseball team having a mound visit during a game against Lexington on...
A-7 juniors legion baseball tournament results
St. John's catcher Peyton Cody transfers to Nebraska to play for the Husker softball team.
Nebraska softball add another transfer player