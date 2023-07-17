South Oak Street between B and C streets to close July 18

South Oak Street will be closed for repairs starting on Tuesday, July 18.
South Oak Street will be closed for repairs starting on Tuesday, July 18.(MGN)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Street Department has announced South Oak Street between B and C streets will be closed on Tuesday, July 18 for utility installation.

The closure will last for about a week or until the project is complete. Motorists are asked to use caution around the construction area, observe and obey all signs for their safety and the safety of the workers.

If you have any questions, please contact the City of North Platte Street Department at 308-535-6700.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte legion baseball team having a mound visit during a game against Lexington on...
A-7 juniors legion baseball tournament results
Troy Hlavaty (left), Miss Nebraska’s Teen Boston Perreta (center) and Tessa Hlavaty (right)...
Live On Nebraska given $11,000 by groups from western Nebraska on Saturday
St. John's catcher Peyton Cody transfers to Nebraska to play for the Husker softball team.
Nebraska softball add another transfer player
At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
Community college provide instruction in many trades, including home construction, as these...
Southeast Community College president, board member push back on criticism

Latest News

Commissioners review property valuation protests, grants bonds
Commissioners review property valuation protests, grants bonds
Lianie Feliciano (left) and Podjo Rowe (right) were taken into custody following an I-80...
Two arrested after I-80 traffic stop in Buffalo County
The North Platte Jaycees organization holds Stuff the Bus fundraiser to give kids in need...
North Platte Jaycees hosts Stuff the Bus fundraiser
North Platte Jaycees hosts Stuff the Bus fundraiser