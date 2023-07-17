South Oak Street between B and C streets to close July 18

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Street Department has announced South Oak Street between B and C streets will be closed on Tuesday, July 18 for utility installation.

The closure will last for about a week or until the project is complete. Motorists are asked to use caution around the construction area, observe and obey all signs for their safety and the safety of the workers.

If you have any questions, please contact the City of North Platte Street Department at 308-535-6700.

