Two arrested after I-80 traffic stop in Buffalo County

NSP located guns, brass knuckles, pills and marijuana in the vehicle
Lianie Feliciano (left) and Podjo Rowe (right) were taken into custody following an I-80...
Lianie Feliciano (left) and Podjo Rowe (right) were taken into custody following an I-80 traffic stop in Buffalo County.(Buffalo County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating several controlled substances and multiple firearms during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.

A trooper observed an eastbound Dodge Durango speeding at 100 miles per hour on I-80 near Shelton around 9:25 p.m. Sunday.

During the traffic stop, NSP said the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed two handguns, two sets of brass knuckles, dozens of pills including suspected ecstasy, hydrocodone, and codeine, as well as 37 grams of marijuana. Three children were also in the vehicle, one of which was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver, Podjo Rowe, 36, of Euclid, California, and passenger, Lianie Feliciano, 29, of Cleveland, Ohio, were arrested for possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, child abuse/no injury, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, and possession of marijuana – less than one ounce.

Rowe was also cited for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and failure to use a child restraint.

Both Rowe and Feliciano were lodged in Buffalo County Jail. The children were placed in protective care.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte legion baseball team having a mound visit during a game against Lexington on...
A-7 juniors legion baseball tournament results
Troy Hlavaty (left), Miss Nebraska’s Teen Boston Perreta (center) and Tessa Hlavaty (right)...
Live On Nebraska given $11,000 by groups from western Nebraska on Saturday
St. John's catcher Peyton Cody transfers to Nebraska to play for the Husker softball team.
Nebraska softball add another transfer player
At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
Community college provide instruction in many trades, including home construction, as these...
Southeast Community College president, board member push back on criticism

Latest News

The North Platte Jaycees organization holds Stuff the Bus fundraiser to give kids in need...
North Platte Jaycees hosts Stuff the Bus fundraiser
North Platte Jaycees hosts Stuff the Bus fundraiser
Newsmakers RDAP Human Trafficking Discussion 7-17-2023
Dawson County ends annual fair with Military Appreciation Day.
Dawson County ends annual fair with Military Appreciation Day