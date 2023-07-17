Warm, humid, with overall dry conditions over the next few days; Cold front moves in late week

During the days Monday into Tuesday, it will be a hot and mainly dry period
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-Conditions will be on the warm and dry side on Monday into Wednesday, with a cold front will be moving through during the late part of the week.

A dome of high pressure is in place for our part of the country, and this will keep the skies mainly clear Monday into Wednesday. This will also allow for our area to see a southeasterly flow. This will increase the temperatures into the low to mid 90s and lows in the 60s, and for the humidity to increase around here. During the nighttime hours during this duration, with enough instability in the air, and ingredients in place, the chances of storms are possible. Some of these storms could be briefly strong to severe.

A warm, and overall dry period over the next few days
A warm, and overall dry period over the next few days(Andre Brooks)

During the days Thursday into Friday, a cold front will be moving through the area. This cold front will ignite more chances of showers and thunderstorms across the area. Some severe weather could be on the table during this time, but the degree of this remains uncertain, and will continue to monitor this potential. Highs will drop down into the 80s. During the weekend, conditions will improve and also warm back up into the upper 80s to mid 90s with mainly sunny skies.

A cold front will be pushing through the area during the late portions of the week
A cold front will be pushing through the area during the late portions of the week(Andre Brooks)

