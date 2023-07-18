Americans increase spending modestly in June as inflation eases and job market remains strong

Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month,...
Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.(mgn)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their spending modestly last month as inflation eased in many areas and the job market remains remarkably strong.

Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

Excluding autos and gas, sales rose a modest 0.3%,

Sales at grocery stores fell 0.7%, while business at clothing stores rose 0.6%. At restaurants, sales rose 0.1%

The uptick in sales follows an increase in May that pointed to an economy that remains resilient despite rising prices. Yet spending has been volatile this year after surging nearly 3% in January. Sales tumbled in February and March before recovering in April and May.

