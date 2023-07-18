Class A Area 7 Juniors tournament semifinals in North Platte

Bill Wood Field hosts the semifinals for the Class A-7 Juniors tournament.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Semifinals for the Class A Area 7 Juniors Tournament were held at Bill Wood Field on Monday afternoon.

In game one, Kearney and Hastings met with a spot in Tuesday’s championship on the line, with Kearney taking the extra innings win 9-5.

In the second game on the day, Grand Island’s two juniors teams meeting with Tom Dinsdale taking on Five Points Bank, with Five Points Bank taking the win 8-0 over their in town rivals.

The Championship game is scheduled for Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. with a second game available to be played after if necessary.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte legion baseball team having a mound visit during a game against Lexington on...
A-7 juniors legion baseball tournament results
Troy Hlavaty (left), Miss Nebraska’s Teen Boston Perreta (center) and Tessa Hlavaty (right)...
Live On Nebraska given $11,000 by groups from western Nebraska on Saturday
St. John's catcher Peyton Cody transfers to Nebraska to play for the Husker softball team.
Nebraska softball add another transfer player
Lianie Feliciano (left) and Podjo Rowe (right) were taken into custody following an I-80...
Two arrested after I-80 traffic stop in Buffalo County
At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity

Latest News

Juniors semifinals A-7
Nationals drop first game at Area tournament
The North Platte Nationals take on Home Federal on Sunday evening, the Nationals would win in...
North Platte Nationals drop first game at Seniors Legion Tournament
Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center
Red-White tickets on sale July 19; Fan Day set for August 19