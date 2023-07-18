Class A Area 7 Juniors tournament semifinals in North Platte
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Semifinals for the Class A Area 7 Juniors Tournament were held at Bill Wood Field on Monday afternoon.
In game one, Kearney and Hastings met with a spot in Tuesday’s championship on the line, with Kearney taking the extra innings win 9-5.
In the second game on the day, Grand Island’s two juniors teams meeting with Tom Dinsdale taking on Five Points Bank, with Five Points Bank taking the win 8-0 over their in town rivals.
The Championship game is scheduled for Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. with a second game available to be played after if necessary.
