D & N Events Center holds shoe drive

The D & N events center as well as other business around North Platte are collecting shoes through September 1st to help those in need.(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The D & N Events Center In North Platte is conducting a shoe drive until the end of August.

The shoe drive in North Platte is working with an organization called Funds2Orgs that specializes in providing less fortunate nations with small business opportunities and those businesses provide shoes for those in need.

Amy Parker, shoe drive organizer, said they will take any shoe no matter its condition.

" We are looking for all kinds of shoes, from babies adults men’s women’s, work boots, sandals, you name it we will take it, " Parker said.

The D & N Events Center will take shoe donations until Sept. 1 at a variety of places in North Platte.

Dave’s Place, RX Express and the Flower Market is offering a 20% off coupon in exchange for shoes and at Browns Shoe Fit you can exchange old shoes for new ones at the D & N everyday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People can also request online for their shoe donations to be picked up on their porch

