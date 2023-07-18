Daytime clouds with Overnight Strong Storms Tuesday; An Encore for Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the next couple of days, conditions will start off quiet, with stormy conditions coming into the viewing area during the overnight hours.

High pressure positioned to our southeast and a slow moving cold front to our west will continue to pump in warm and humid conditions across the area. This will allow for heat to build up and clouds to be around the area, with high temperatures climbing up into the mid 80s to mid 90s. This, along with shear and lift in the atmosphere will give us the chance of some shower and thunderstorm activity during Tuesday evening and night. Some could be on the strong to severe side with damaging winds, hail, locally heavy rain and frequent lightning. Overnight lows will drop down into the 60s with breezy winds.

Strong storms possible Tuesday evening into the overnight hours (Andre Brooks)

Going into the day Wednesday, we will see a repeated performance across the area, with slightly cooler temperatures, which will be in the mid to upper 80s. The reasoning is because our cold front will start to approach the area. With that, thunderstorms will be on the climb Wednesday night into Friday. Severe weather will be low for now, but we will continue to monitor during this time. Highs will drop into the upper 70s to mid 80s during this duration. During the weekend and early next week, the sun returns with temperatures rapidly increasing into the low to upper 90s.

Cold front to push through the area Wednesday night into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

