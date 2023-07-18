Mother charged with 12-year-old son’s death, tried to kill 4-year-old son, police in Tennessee say

Patricia Sylvester admitted to strangling her son to death and attempting to kill her 4-year-old son, police said.
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Shelbyville mother is charged with killing her 12-year-old son and attempting to kill her 4-year-old son before disappearing on Monday night.

According to Shelbyville Police, the 12-year-old, named Esteban, was found unresponsive by his father at their residence on Barksdale Lane around 10 p.m. on Monday. Neighbors assisted the father and called 911.

The investigation then centered around the boy’s mother, 32-year-old Patricia Sylvester, and the 4-year-old son, Rafael Sylvester. An Endangered Child Alert was issued for the boy, who was believed to be with his mother and traveling in a Dodge Caravan.

Sylvester and her son Rafael were found alive shortly after the alert was issued on Tuesday morning and were quickly questioned by Shelbyville Police. Sylvester admitted to strangling her son, Esteban, to death, and attempting to kill Rafael, the 4-year-old.

Patricia Sylvester is charged with one count of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide. She remains in custody.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lianie Feliciano (left) and Podjo Rowe (right) were taken into custody following an I-80...
Two arrested after I-80 traffic stop in Buffalo County
KNOP's Pet of the Week: Meet Snowflake!
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Snowflake!
North Platte celebrates National Ice Cream Day
North Platte celebrates National Ice Cream Day
The North Platte legion baseball team having a mound visit during a game against Lexington on...
A-7 juniors legion baseball tournament results
Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.
Surgeons reattach 12-year-old boy’s head after accident in ‘rare’ operation

Latest News

Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarassing’
World War II memorabilia was found inside a lockbox's hidden compartment.
Goodwill employee finds WWII memorabilia in donated lockbox’s secret compartment
FILE - A general view shows the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ)...
US soldier facing military disciplinary actions flees to North Korea while touring a border village
Goodwill employee finds WWII memorabilia in donated lockbox’s secret compartment