North Platte Knights Volleyball lauded for academic achievement

North Platte Community College
North Platte Community College(NPCC)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Knights Volleyball Team has been recognized with the 2023 United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award.

The award honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College.

Knights Volleyball was one of nine National Junior College Athletic Association Division II teams to receive the recognition. NPCC’s volleyball team also earned the Honor Roll distinction from the USMC/AVCA, placing it in the top 20% of team GPAs within NJCAA’s Division II.

“I’m always proud of our student-athletes and the work that they put in,” said Alexa McCall, NPCC Volleyball Head Coach. “They deserve this honor and accomplishment.”

Altogether, 1,332 collegiate and high school volleyball teams took home the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award this season. That marks an all-time record number of programs celebrated for their academic achievements.

“The commitment our coaches make to help their student-athletes pursue the best versions of themselves is evident in the academic accomplishments highlighted today,” said AVCA CEO Jaime Gordon. “Achievement on the court has always been closely tied to success in the classroom, which is reflected by the number of championship programs honored.”

A full list of the recipients can be found at: https://express.adobe.com/page/3YLlqGbqx3cqW/.

