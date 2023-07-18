North Platte Sunrise Rotary spruces up South Beach at Lake Maloney

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Rotarians in the North Platte Sunrise Rotary club grabbed rakes, weed eaters and utilized a skid-steer loader to help clean up the South Beach of Lake Maloney Saturday morning, assisting Nebraska Public Power District with upkeep.

Sunrise Rotarian Leland Poppe led the service project and worked with NPPD Land Management Coordinator, Brian Hope, to schedule the day of service. Poppe, and his wife, Cathy, have previously maintained the South Beach and picked up trash to keep the area ready for visitors.

“Access to Lake Maloney was ranked third in the GreenPlay recreation study,” said Poppe. “We enjoy helping keep the South Beach high quality for public access.”

Fellow Sunrisers, as club members are known, joined to help pick up trash and fill in holes in the sand. North Platte Sunrise Rotary Club is part of 35,000 clubs in a global network of 1.2 million members.

To join the North Platte Sunrise Rotary Club, contact any member of the club or visit their Facebook.

