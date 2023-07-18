Relay for Life of the Plains and North Platte Plainsmen team up for annual fundraiser

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The annual Relay for Life of the Plains fundraiser returns this summer with a twist. The non-profit organization is teaming up with the North Platte Plainsmen for a night of baseball and a showing of the movie “The Sandlot,” all while raising funds for their organization.

“We’ll have all different kinds of activities going on throughout the game in between the inning and we’ll have some raffles going on and just a lot of different activities,” Lori Tobiasson the event lead said.

The Relay for Life of the Plains is set for Saturday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Bill Wood Field. Tickets are $15.

