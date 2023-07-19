Husker Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 2023 class for the Husker Football Hall of Fame was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

In the class is Defensive Tackle David Clark, Linebacker Troy Dumas, Punter Sam Koch, Defensive End Kyle Vanden Bosch, Quarterback Taylor Martinez, and Guard Spencer Long. The 2023 class will be honored at the Husker football home game against Louisiana Tech on September 22nd.

