Husker Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023

The Husker Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was announced on Tuesday.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 2023 class for the Husker Football Hall of Fame was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

In the class is Defensive Tackle David Clark, Linebacker Troy Dumas, Punter Sam Koch, Defensive End Kyle Vanden Bosch, Quarterback Taylor Martinez, and Guard Spencer Long. The 2023 class will be honored at the Husker football home game against Louisiana Tech on September 22nd.

