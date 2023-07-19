Nebraska State Patrol honored for drug interdiction efforts during 2022

Nebraska State Patrol
Nebraska State Patrol(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Paul Hammel, Nebraska Examiner
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The Nebraska State Patrol was honored recently for its work in intercepting drug deliveries passing through Nebraska.

During a two-week period in August 2022, troopers found 258 pounds of cocaine, 18 pounds of fentanyl, 180 pounds of methamphetamine and 140 pounds of marijuana during traffic stops and narcotics investigations.

The operation resulted in the 2022 “Outstanding Interdiction Effort Award” from the Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, which covers Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois.

HIDTA is a federal grant program through the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency designed to help local drug enforcement.

While officials said many of the drugs found in Nebraska traffic stops were headed to the East Coast, some would have ended up in the state.

“This award is a testament to the diligence and dedication of our entire team,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, in a press release.

