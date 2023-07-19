Nebraska State Patrol honored for drug interdiction efforts during 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The Nebraska State Patrol was honored recently for its work in intercepting drug deliveries passing through Nebraska.

During a two-week period in August 2022, troopers found 258 pounds of cocaine, 18 pounds of fentanyl, 180 pounds of methamphetamine and 140 pounds of marijuana during traffic stops and narcotics investigations.

The operation resulted in the 2022 “Outstanding Interdiction Effort Award” from the Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, which covers Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois.

HIDTA is a federal grant program through the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency designed to help local drug enforcement.

While officials said many of the drugs found in Nebraska traffic stops were headed to the East Coast, some would have ended up in the state.

“This award is a testament to the diligence and dedication of our entire team,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, in a press release.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.