North Platte Cheerleaders visit Buffalo Bill Kiwanis meeting at Great Plains Health

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Club had some special guest on Tuesday for their weekly meeting at Great Plains Health.

The North Platte High School Bulldogs performed for the Kiwanis as their meeting got underway. The Bulldogs performed for about five minutes.

According to board member David Olsen, having the cheer squad perform was a out-of-the-box idea for the meeting. Olsen said they are excited for anyone that becomes a Kiwanis.

“Well, we are always looking for new members and we meet here at the hospital every Tuesday morning at noon,” said Olsen.

Membership is $35 a month and that includes a meal and membership dues.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.