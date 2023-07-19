North Platte City Council discusses skill games ordinance

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council discussed shared worries concerning the local Games of Skill machines at their meeting Tuesday evening.

The proposed ordinances would enact stricter regulations such as restricting business hours and requiring the owners of the stand-alone buildings to pay a $500 tax fee per machine.

Multiple City Council members, such as Ty Lucas, expressed dissatisfaction of how the current gaming facilities are operating.

“Probably the biggest concern I have is are we doing enough?” Lucas said. “I’ve thought a lot about how we can make the licensing procedure tied to a legitimate operating business, and I’ve considered talking about requiring a liquor license.”

Lucas also said these gaming dens that are not attached to other businesses are dangerous due to the potential attraction of drug dealing, money laundering and potential sex trafficking.

Deputy Chief of Police, Kendall Allison, said law enforcement has seen more arrests at places that stay open at all hours in comparison to machines that close at a certain time.

“I think at Kwik-Stop, they shut their machines off earlier in the evening, but you don’t see people hanging at the Kwik-Stops,” said Allison. “They’re hanging out in these areas where it’s a little darker, where they can congregate.”

A motion was filed to table the ordinance for now. The council will discuss the topic once again at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.