North Platte Nationals eliminated from A-7 Seniors tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals were eliminated from the Class A-7 Seniors tournament on Tuesday after losing to Hastings.

The Nationals jumped out to a 3-1 lead after two innings, but then the bats went cold as Hastings brought in the last 7 runs and take the win to advance to the championship game on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.