North Platte Public Library hosts rubber band car workshop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Public Library welcomed kids to participate in their rubber band car workshop Wednesday evening.

The participants of the workshop were able to create their own moveable car out of wood pieces.

Librarian John Petska said all of the parts are designed himself using computer software. They then are printed out and cut with a laser printer.

Petksa says the best part of these workshops is seeing the kids be creative in their own ways. “Getting to see people come in and seeing the looks on their faces when they get to create something is the best part,” Petska said. “It’s really great when people get to walk away with something they’ve made.”

The library is hosting many other workshops throughout the summer.

Petska encourages people to register for these classes.

For more information, you can visit the North Platte Public Library’s website here.

