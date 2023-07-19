Overdose cases lead to federal prison for Grand Island man

Mohamed Ahmed will serve a federal prison term for drug and weapons crimes.
Mohamed Ahmed will serve a federal prison term for drug and weapons crimes.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The man Grand Island police tied to a rash of 2022 overdoses is going to federal prison for drug and weapons crimes.

Mohamed Gamar Ahmed, 20, was convicted in federal court for possession of cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute and for possession of a firearm while committing a drug trafficking crime. A judge Wednesday sentenced Ahmed to four years in prison for the drug crime and five years in prison for the weapons crime. The sentences run one after the other. After Ahmed serves those sentences, he’ll be on probation for five years.

In March 2022, Grand Island police investigated the death of a 40-year-old homeless man, the overdose of a 20-year-old man, who was transported to the emergency room, and the overdose of a 17-year-old girl who was found unresponsive, but recovered following resuscitation efforts.

They later arrested Ahmed following a search warrant for his apartment in the 300 block of South Walnut.

During a search of his residence, Grand Island police found pills related to the overdose incidents which appeared to be black market pills sold as Percocet, although their actual contents were the subject of the police investigation. Police also found three firearms. An affidavit indicated one was reported stolen, one was spray-painted covering the serial number and the last one had the serial number scratched off.

Police officers also located a large amount of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, cocaine, pills, packaging, scales and approximately $1,600 in the apartment.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Hall County, Ahmed was a documented gang member.

