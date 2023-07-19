Prairie Arts Center hosts weekly kids art classes

The Prairie Arts Center hosted their kids art class Wednesday morning.
The Prairie Arts Center hosted their kids art class Wednesday morning.
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Prairie Arts Center hosted their weekly kids art class Wednesday morning.

The class is a summerlong tradition that occurs every Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday’s class focused specifically on painting an ocean wave.

Executive Director Holly Carlini said this class is a great outlet for children to express their creativity. “Every class we try to offer different projects that the kids haven’t done before,” Carlini said. “It’s just a chance to dive into different mediums, different textures, different projects, and kind of learn about new methods.”

Carlini said Wednesday classes are for kids ages four to seven and Thursday classes are for kids ages eight to 11.

The classes range from $10 to $15.

For more information, you can visit their website here.

