Recapping 1st Session of 108th Nebraska Legislative Session with Speaker John Arch

John Arch of La Vista was selected as Nebraska's Speaker of the Legislature when the Unicameral...
John Arch of La Vista was selected as Nebraska's Speaker of the Legislature when the Unicameral met to open its 2023 session on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From controversial bills to lengthy filibustering, the first Session of the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session had its fair share of difficulties and challenges. Yet, 291 bills were passed according to the Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, La Vista Senator John Arch.

“And, only seven of the bills passed with less than 40 votes. So, it wasn’t all divided, there were some large bills that became divisive but it wasn’t all divided and so I think that is a misperception. I think we had a lot of good government bills that passed that were supported by a large majority of the members and we addressed the issues that were in front of us,” Arch said.

While Speaker Arch is a veteran member of the Nebraska Legislature, this session marked his first as Speaker of the Body. “My focus over the session as the leadership and the speaker was to protect the institution. If we want to talk about rules we can talk about rules but it is not going to be in the heat of the moment or the midst of the conflict,” Arch said.

