Severe storms possible for the area Wednesday; Heavy rain and storms continues Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Wednesday is setting up to be a somewhat active day, with strong to severe storms possible. The stormy conditions will continue into the day Thursday with the potential for heavy rain.

A cold front to our west, along with an area of high pressure to our southeast will give us the recipe for some stormy conditions during the day Wednesday. All modes of severe weather is possible Wednesday, especially along and east of Highway 83. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary impacts, with isolated tornadoes and heavy rain being the secondary threats. The timing for these storms will be between noon CDT and midnight CDT Wednesday Night. Highs before these storms will climb up into the mid to upper 80s with breezy winds. Overnight lows will drop down into the 50s and 60s with a lull in the activity.

Stormy weather will invade the area during the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Thursday, an area of low pressure on the tail end of the cold front that will be pushing through the area Wednesday will be moving into the area. With enough moisture, and a northeasterly flow around here, this will give us rounds of showers and thunderstorms during the day Thursday. Locally heavy rainfall will be the main threat here, as all of the main energy staying to our south and east in Kansas. Rainfall amounts will generally between a .25 to 1 inch of rain with locally higher totals. Highs during this time will drop into the 70s. During the weekend into early next week, a ridge of high pressure will be moving through the area. This will rapidly increase the temperatures into the 90s and 100s, which will be the warmest it has been all season so far.

Heavy rainfall potential for the area Thursday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.