2023 Grape & Sizzle raises record number for Lincoln County-based non-profits

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2023 Grape & Sizzle was one for the record books as the Lincoln County-based non-profit raised more than $45,000. Thursday the Grape & Sizzle organization distributed the funds raised from this year’s event to three non-profits in Lincoln County; The Gift of Hope, Royal Family Kids Camp, and America’s 20th Century Veterans Memorial were among the recipients of this year’s funds.

“We were super excited to give each of them $10,000. This is the most money that we have made at the event, we made over $45,000 and that is because we had such a great turnout, we sold out so we had 300 people there and it was a fabulous evening with people donating and having a good time,” said Jane Wilkinson the president of the Grape & Sizzle Board of Directors.

“We get a lot of applicants that are so worthy and we always have to narrow it down, sometimes in the past we’ve only given to two organizations but this year we decided to give to three because they were so worthy and we made a lot of money,” Wilkinson concluded.

Grape & Sizzle is a 501-C-3 entity that was formed when the Nebraska Cattle Women’s Organization merged with the Nebraska Cattle Men. The goal of Grape & Sizzle is to promote beef, raise money for charities in Lincoln County and provide scholarships through Mid-Nebraksa Community Foundation. Learn more about Grape & Sizzle here.

