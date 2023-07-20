Former Nebraska State Patrol employee sentenced for stealing drugs from evidence room

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Nebraska State Patrol employee will spend the next two decades in prison for stealing more than $1 million worth of drugs from a NSP evidence locker and selling them.

Anna Idigima was sentenced Wednesday in Federal Court to 21 years and 10 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 50 kilograms or more of marijuana, resulting in serious bodily injury. Following her release from prison, Idigima will serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

In February, Idigima took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to one of the charges: conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, a detectable amount of fentanyl, and marijuana.

As part of the deal, two charges related to distributing drugs that lead to serious bodily injury were dismissed.

Idigima was accused of taking $1.2 million worth of cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana from an NSP evidence locker and worked with another man to sell those drugs.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, video surveillance from NSP’s Lincoln evidence storage facility shows Idigima opening sealed boxes, taking items from those boxes, putting them in garbage bags and loading the bags into her personal vehicle on several occasions between June 16, 2021, and August 12, 2021.

The Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force conducted an audit of the NSP evidence storage areas to which Idigima had access during this timeframe and found a number of drugs missing including:

154 pounds of Marijuana

19 pounds of Cocaine

6 pounds of Fentanyl

10 pounds of Heroin

3 pounds of Meth

32 pounds of THC

1,720 THC vape cartridges

Numerous assorted pills

Investigators believe the stolen drugs were responsible for at least three overdoses in Lincoln.

The man she sold drugs with, George Weaver Jr., will be sentenced in October.

This case was investigated by the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force (Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and UNL Police Department), the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska City Police Department, and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.