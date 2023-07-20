Governor Pillen fills 2 DHHS roles with interim appointments

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen has announced two interim appointments at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services in response to the resignation announcement earlier this month by CEO Dannette Smith.

Beginning immediately, Tony Green will serve as the interim director for the Division of Children and Family Services. Green previously served as a deputy director as well as an interim director for the division.

Currently, Green oversees the Division of Developmental Disabilities, a position to which he was appointed in August of 2020. He is also the interim director for the Division of Behavioral Health.

Starting Aug. 5, Bo Botelho will assume the role of interim DHHS chief executive officer (CEO).

Botelho is currently general council for the agency. He has prior experience in the interim CEO position, having been appointed by then Governor Pete Ricketts from October 2018 to February 2019.

Smith will leave DHHS on Aug. 4 to assume a role with a national firm that supports health and human services agencies across the U.S.

