Heavy thunderstorms and cooler temperatures Thursday; Heating up Friday and Beyond

In our Picture of the Day, Markie sent us a cinematic experience with a cool storm cloud moving into town
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-Active weather will be in the cards Thursday, with thunderstorms, some being heavy and cooler temperatures. However, conditions will be heating up Friday and beyond.

As an area of low pressure is centered to our south and an easterly flow setting up here in the area Thursday, this will allow for us to see widespread thunderstorm chances. With that, this will give us cooler temperatures, with highs in the 60s and 70s and breezy winds. The amount of rain that is expected across the area will be between .25 and .75 inches of rain with locally higher totals. Lows will drop into the 50s and 60s with clearing skies and calmer winds.

Widespread thunderstorms expected during the day Thursday across the area
Widespread thunderstorms expected during the day Thursday across the area(Andre Brooks)

During the day Friday into the next week, a ridge of high pressure will be setting up shop throughout the region. This is going to really increase the outdoor thermometer and keep us dry around here. Highs will climb from the 80s Friday, into the 90s and 100s as we head into the day Saturday into at least Wednesday. People are encouraged to stay hydrated, take plenty of breaks when outdoors and call 9-1-1 in the event of heat related illness.

Strong ridge of high pressure moving into the area over the next several days, increasing temps
Strong ridge of high pressure moving into the area over the next several days, increasing temps(Andre Brooks)

Stormy weather will invade the area during the day Wednesday
Severe storms possible for the area Wednesday; Heavy rain and storms continues Thursday

