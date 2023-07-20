Malcolm claims second straight Class C Juniors championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Malcolm Clippers Junior Legion baseball team claimed their second consecutive Class C championship on Wednesday after defeating PWG in Imperial.

The Clippers used a five-run third inning to take a commanding lead in the game and never looked back holding off a late PWG rally to win 8-3.

Down to their last out, PWG’s Grant Kelly lines one out to left field but Carson Frank was able to make the throw home and Brixon Meyer applied the tag that sealed victory for Malcolm.

