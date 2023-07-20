Mid-Plains Community College holds a ceremony for future McCook building

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mid-Plains Community College (MPCC) held a brick-breaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon in McCook to officially start construction on a new project.

The building was formerly the Elks Club for many years and was even a par three golf course years prior as well. The space will now help MPCC offer a wide variety of classes for students.

“We will have some makers space some flex space and we can do some light cabinetry, light woodworking. We can do some 3-D printing, some things like plumbing classes could be done out of here, and some small engines so we will have space to allow for that. The basement will be set up for LPN, nurse assistants, and our EMT program. Health occupations having the basement and upstairs is going to be education short-term training and obviously the conference and convention center tied too,” said Ryan Purdy, Mid-Plains Community College President.

The construction process is anticipated to take about 14 months to complete as Sampson Construction hopes the project will be completed around October or November of 2024. The project is set to be a boost not only for the college but for the community of McCook.

“The McCook Junior College or McCook Community College is a two-year school in the state of Nebraska so we are almost 100 years old and so we are land-locked. There are houses on two sides, you got McCook High School football on the west and Kelley Park to the north so we did not really have much room to grow to acquire houses across the street which we have done for resident housing but really no huge space to allow for future academic buildings that give us this space and this building but also the surrounding ground to consider future expansion,” concluded Purdy.

The college hopes to have its first students through its doors in late 2024 but will be officially open for all classes in January 2025.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.