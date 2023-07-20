Nebraska Basketball announces non-conference schedule

Nebraska Men's Basketball announces 2023-24 non-conference schedule.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Nebraska’s Men’s Basketball team announced their non-conference schedule on Wednesday.

The 12 game slate features an exhibition against Doane to start the season, before the regular season begins against Lindenwood.

Highlights on the schedule are November 18th in Sioux Falls, SD taking on Oregon State at the Sanford Pentagon, December 3rd in Lincoln against Creighton, and December 17th when the Big Red travel to Manhattan, KS to play Kansas State.

The Cornhusker Classic schedule was also released on Wednesday, the Huskers will play Rider, Stony Brook, and Duquesne at Pinnacle Bank Arena in November as a part of the event.

