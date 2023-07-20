Roughly 40 staff members depart Nebraska Legislature prior to 108th 1st Legislative Session

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first session of the 108th Nebraska Legislature had its fair share of conflict and difficulties, from controversial bills to lengthy filibustering, and in addition, the Nebraska Legislature has also recently faced a number of staff departures and changes.

From a new Lt. Governor presiding over the body to a new Speaker, new Senators, and even a new Clerk of the Nebraska legislature, the Legislature has had roughly 40 staff members depart prior to the 108th first Legislative Session.

“Let me add one other piece to it and that was that we lost about 40 staff members over that interim as well. We had long-tenured experienced staff members that supported us that also retired. There was a very steep learning curve and I think that is probably something that is not well understood by the general voter, is how important experience is. Not just to the process, which is very important because it is a unique process of its own but also to the issues that we deal with,” Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, La Vista Senator John Arch, said.

Brandon Metzler had served as an assistant Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature for several years prior to his appointment to Clerk following the retirement of Patrick O’Donnell who spent 45 years on the job.

“This year was a constant challenging of rules, not just rules that the interpretation of the rules, and so the president and all of that. We went home, late, most nights but he stayed and did research on the president and interpretation and doing that kind of research necessary. So I have great respect for Brandon (Metzler), he rose to the challenge, he provided very steady leadership and that is what we needed this year,” concluded Speaker Arch.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.