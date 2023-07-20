Several knives confiscated from mom, son before flight, TSA says

Several knives were taken from a mother and her son before a flight taking off from Boston...
Several knives were taken from a mother and her son before a flight taking off from Boston Logan International Airport, the TSA said.(Source: TSA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Monday, authorities at Boston Logan International Airport confiscated multiple knives from a mother and son traveling to Salt Lake City, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The pair turned the knives over to Massachusetts State Police and were allowed to continue their trip. No charges were filed.

Passengers can pack knives in checked luggage, but the only knives permitted in carry-on bags are plastic or round-bladed butter knives.

Monday’s incident comes on the heels of another incident in May at Logan International.

A traveler tried to bring a ninja knife set through security in a carry-on.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The thermostat in Hope McNally’s home read up to 99 degrees. She said she cannot afford a new...
Arizona woman living with no air conditioning for 2 months receives free unit
Easton Jones stands at the plate ready to hit for his only at bat of the 2023 Legion season,...
Nationals’ Jones powers through injuries, shines on and off the diamond
The City Council discussed proposed ordinances for the Games of Skill machines in North Platte...
North Platte City Council discusses skill games ordinance
An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Adrift for 3 months, Australian and his dog lived on raw fish until Mexican fishermen rescued him
Stormy weather will invade the area during the day Wednesday
Severe storms possible for the area Wednesday; Heavy rain and storms continues Thursday

Latest News

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the...
RFK Jr. defends himself against complaints of racist and antisemitic online misinformation
The incident at Rigby’s Water World in Warner Robins has sparked controversy and raised...
Mom asked to leave water park for breastfeeding baby, sparking debate on public nursing
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks, pushes a strong role for unions in tech jobs, even as potential strikes are on the horizon
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a...
Republican and Democratic senators clash over proposed ethics rules for the Supreme Court
Experts are concerned about large algae blooms off the coast of Southern California.
Toxic algae blooms take toll on marine life