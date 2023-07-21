2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championships held at Lake McConaughy

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - More than 30 of the nations best spearfishermen have gathered at Lake McConaughy for the 2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championships on Thursday and Friday.

In the championship, fishermen receive points based on how many fish they catch and how much their whole batch weights.

The top two finishers from the competition will receive the opportunity to compete in the world championships in South Africa in September.

This article will be updated throughout Friday with final results from the competition.

