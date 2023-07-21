Canteen District sidewalk sales are back

The annual sidewalk sales in downtown North Platte are in full swing.
By Aron Geml
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Stores in the Canteen District between Fourth and Sixth Streets are slashing prices as some stores are phasing out some of the summer goods in preparation for the fall and winter seasons. Stores such as The Flower Market, Bow and Arrow, Brown Shoe Fit Co and many more as well as some of the restaurants and bards are joining in on the fun. Some prices at a few of the stores are as low as one dollar.

The sidewalk sales will continue Friday and Saturday through the morning and afternoon. Each of the stores hours for the sale will vary based on the stores own hours.

