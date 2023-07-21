Emerald Ash Borer detected in North Platte

Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in North Platte, as well as in Nemeha County.
Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in North Platte, as well as in Nemeha County.(MGN | U.S. Department of Agriculture / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / CC BY 2.0)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An invasive insect that’s been killing trees across the western region has been found in North Platte.

The Emerald Ash Borer beetle has been detected in at least one tree at Memorial Park. North Platte is also the western-most location where the insect has been detected.

The City said Emerald Ash trees make up about 11 percent of trees throughout the city.

In addition, EAB is named for the bright metallic green color of the adult beetles. The insect attacks and kills all species of North American ash, including white and green ash and cultivars such as autumn purple, Patmore, and Marshall’s Seedless ash.

“As EAB populations build over the years, tree mortality will increase,” said Jennifer Morris, Forest Health Specialist with the Nebraska Forest Service. “With the added stress from drought, North Platte and Indian Cave State Park will experience great losses in the ash canopy over the next decade.”

Residents with ash trees on their property who live within 15 miles the two infestations should begin making plans to either treat or remove the trees. The optimal time for treatment is spring, although professional trunk injections applied in summer will give some protection.

“Not all ash trees are suitable candidates for treatments,” Morris said. “Because treatments must be done for the life of the tree, property owners should take time to assess their trees, choosing only high-value trees in good health for treatment.”

Removal and replacement with a different tree may be a better option.

If ash trees are removed, they should be replaced with a diverse selection of trees, not just a few species. This will help avoid another significant loss of the urban tree canopy when the next serious pest arrives. Fall is an ideal time to plant replacement trees.

The Nebraska Forest Service recommends contacting insured, certified arborists for tree removals. You can find a list of certified arborists through the Nebraska Arborist Association or International Society of Arborists.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The thermostat in Hope McNally’s home read up to 99 degrees. She said she cannot afford a new...
Arizona woman living with no air conditioning for 2 months receives free unit
Easton Jones stands at the plate ready to hit for his only at bat of the 2023 Legion season,...
Nationals’ Jones powers through injuries, shines on and off the diamond
The City Council discussed proposed ordinances for the Games of Skill machines in North Platte...
North Platte City Council discusses skill games ordinance
Widespread thunderstorms expected during the day Thursday across the area
Heavy thunderstorms and cooler temperatures Thursday; Heating up Friday and Beyond
An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Adrift for 3 months, Australian and his dog lived on raw fish until Mexican fishermen rescued him

Latest News

The annual sidewalk sales in downtown North Platte are in full swing.
Canteen District sidewalk sales are back
Saint Patrick’s High School finally has the green light to begin a new project that has been...
Saint Patrick’s High School begins construction on new parking lot
Enrollment for adult education classes are underway at Mid-Plains Community College.
‘It’s never the wrong time to start classes’: enrollment underway for MPCC adult education classes
KNOP Hourly
Showers on Thursday before conditions clear for the weekend