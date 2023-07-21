Golfers meet at Rivers Edge for Rusty Moore Memorial Tournament

The Rusty Moore Memorial Tournament was held at Rivers Edge Golf Club on Thursday.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Rivers Edge Golf Club hosted the Rusty Moore Memorial Golf Tournament on Thursday.

The tournament honored former Mullen Basketball Coach Rusty Moore, and raised funds for the Rusty Moore Memorial Scholarship.

Moore led Mullen to their first and only basketball championship in 2017 before stepping down from the position in 2018 due to illness, Moore would pass away on February 24th, 2020.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The thermostat in Hope McNally’s home read up to 99 degrees. She said she cannot afford a new...
Arizona woman living with no air conditioning for 2 months receives free unit
Easton Jones stands at the plate ready to hit for his only at bat of the 2023 Legion season,...
Nationals’ Jones powers through injuries, shines on and off the diamond
Roughly 40 staff members depart Nebraska Legislature prior to 108th 1st Legislative Session
The City Council discussed proposed ordinances for the Games of Skill machines in North Platte...
North Platte City Council discusses skill games ordinance
Widespread thunderstorms expected during the day Thursday across the area
Heavy thunderstorms and cooler temperatures Thursday; Heating up Friday and Beyond

Latest News

The Bracket for the Class B-6 Legion Tournament beginning Friday in McCook.
Class B-6 Seniors Bracket released
Rusty Moore Memorial Tournament
The Bracket for the Class B-6 Legion Tournament beginning Friday in McCook.
Class B-6 Seniors Bracket released
The Malcolm Clippers juniors team dog piles near the mound after taking the win over PWG in the...
Malcolm claims second straight Class C Juniors championship