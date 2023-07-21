Golfers meet at Rivers Edge for Rusty Moore Memorial Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Rivers Edge Golf Club hosted the Rusty Moore Memorial Golf Tournament on Thursday.

The tournament honored former Mullen Basketball Coach Rusty Moore, and raised funds for the Rusty Moore Memorial Scholarship.

Moore led Mullen to their first and only basketball championship in 2017 before stepping down from the position in 2018 due to illness, Moore would pass away on February 24th, 2020.

