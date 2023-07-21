A Heat Wave is expected over the next several days

In this edition of the Drought Digest of the Week, we have seen improvements in some portions of the state, meanwhile other places remain status quo
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the next several days, the song of the week will be, “Hot, Hot, Hot”, with sweltering conditions over the next week.

A ridge of high pressure will be moving into the area. A southerly flow will be taking place into the area, and this will be bringing extreme high temperatures, and increased humidity, which could be the hottest it’s been this summer so far. For the day Friday, things will start on the tame side with highs in the low to mid 80s. Then once we get into the day Saturday into Sunday, temperatures will get into the mid 90s to low 100s. On Monday into mid next week, values will increase into the low to mid 100s. With the high humidity, the heat index could get as high as into the 110s, which could lead to heat exhaustion and stroke.

Sweat-inducing temperatures expected over the next week
Sweat-inducing temperatures expected over the next week(Andre Brooks)

During this time, people are encouraged to take plenty of breaks when outdoors, stay hydrated and cool, check in on the neighbors, especially ones that are elderly and sensitive groups and in an event of heat-related illness, call 9-1-1 immediately.

