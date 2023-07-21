‘It’s never the wrong time to start classes’: enrollment underway for MPCC adult education classes

Enrollment for adult education classes are underway at Mid-Plains Community College.
Enrollment for adult education classes are underway at Mid-Plains Community College.(Jessica Raney)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Enrollment for adult education classes is underway at Mid-Plains Community College.

College officials say even though orientation has started, it’s never too late to sign up.

Last year, around 240 students enrolled in classes throughout its seven campus locations.

“It’s never the wrong time to start classes and so a student can actually come in the doors and start classes that very day,” said adult education director Robin Rankin. “It makes it a lot easier for them to reach their goals in a really timely manner so that they can get on with their lives and live a more productive life.”

The college is also looking for volunteers to teach these classes.

“We cater the education to the students’ needs,” said adults education coordinator Renee Miller. “Students will be assessed at the beginning of their education so we know what they know and we design an education specifically for each individual so that they can achieve their highest goals.”

For more information on these classes stop by the MPCC North Campus located at 1101 Halligan Drive Room 207. Or call 308-535-3637.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The thermostat in Hope McNally’s home read up to 99 degrees. She said she cannot afford a new...
Arizona woman living with no air conditioning for 2 months receives free unit
Easton Jones stands at the plate ready to hit for his only at bat of the 2023 Legion season,...
Nationals’ Jones powers through injuries, shines on and off the diamond
The City Council discussed proposed ordinances for the Games of Skill machines in North Platte...
North Platte City Council discusses skill games ordinance
Widespread thunderstorms expected during the day Thursday across the area
Heavy thunderstorms and cooler temperatures Thursday; Heating up Friday and Beyond
An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Adrift for 3 months, Australian and his dog lived on raw fish until Mexican fishermen rescued him

Latest News

The annual sidewalk sales in downtown North Platte are in full swing.
Canteen District sidewalk sales are back
Saint Patrick’s High School finally has the green light to begin a new project that has been...
Saint Patrick’s High School begins construction on new parking lot
Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in North Platte, as well as in Nemeha County.
Emerald Ash Borer detected in North Platte
KNOP Hourly
Showers on Thursday before conditions clear for the weekend