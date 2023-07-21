‘It’s never the wrong time to start classes’: enrollment underway for MPCC adult education classes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Enrollment for adult education classes is underway at Mid-Plains Community College.

College officials say even though orientation has started, it’s never too late to sign up.

Last year, around 240 students enrolled in classes throughout its seven campus locations.

“It’s never the wrong time to start classes and so a student can actually come in the doors and start classes that very day,” said adult education director Robin Rankin. “It makes it a lot easier for them to reach their goals in a really timely manner so that they can get on with their lives and live a more productive life.”

The college is also looking for volunteers to teach these classes.

“We cater the education to the students’ needs,” said adults education coordinator Renee Miller. “Students will be assessed at the beginning of their education so we know what they know and we design an education specifically for each individual so that they can achieve their highest goals.”

For more information on these classes stop by the MPCC North Campus located at 1101 Halligan Drive Room 207. Or call 308-535-3637.

