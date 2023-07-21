Nebraska boy in finals of USA Mullet Championships

6-year-old Nebraska boy competes in USA Mullet Championships
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A six-year-old Nebraska boy is rocking a mullet so hard that he made it to the finals of a national mullet contest.

Dalton Ellis and his mullet, the Thunderdome, are going straight to finals of the USA Mullet Championships after being chosen by Celebrity Picker Mario Lopez.

Dalton is from Eddyville, a village in Dawson County, Nebraska. His mom said she started shaping her son’s hair into mullet a few years ago as a joke to see if her husband would notice.

“I started cutting just his bangs and the sides of his hair when he was two to see how long it would take TJ (Dalton’s dad) to notice that Dalton was growing a mullet and it took quite awhile but when he noticed we all liked it so much we kept it and Dalton has refused to cut his hair any other way since,” said Amanda Ellis, Dalton’s mother.

The rest of the top 25 field will be narrowed by July 24. The winner gets $5,000 and a trophy.

“Dalton was named after Patrick Swayze in Roadhouse, so I suppose it was inevitable that he would have a mullet,” Amanda said.

The USA Mullet Championships is an annual contest which celebrates the mullet hairstyle. Organizers hold an annual digital contest where people from all over the country can submit their mullet photos and compete for the title of best mullet in categories such as Femullet, Men’s Mullet, Kids, Teens and 55+.

Between July 20 to July 24, fans can vote for their favorite mullet on the Mullet Champ’s website. The best mullet will be determined by the number of fan votes, donations and the scores from three judges.

Dalton is currently taking donations for Jared Allen’s Homes For Wounded Warriors. To donate, go to the bottom of Dalton’s bio on the Mullet Champs’ website.

Dalton Ellis and his mullet, the Thunderdome, are going straight to The Mullet Champs finals after being chosen by Celebrity Picker Mario Lopez.(Amanda Ellis)

