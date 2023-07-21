New central utility plant coming to Omaha’s Eppley Airfield

The next phase is set to begin in the Eppley Airfield improvement project.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Airport Authority has announced the next phase of its Build OMA effort to revitalize Eppley Airfield.

Several major construction projects that are part of Eppley Airfield’s master plan are in motion as travel volume increases through the city.

The Omaha Airport Authority has partnered with Holder Construction to build a new central utility plant for the airport. It is expected to cost $92.5 million. Construction is slated to begin early next year, with completion anticipated by 2025.

The new plant will include a central heating and cooling system, as well as upgraded emergency power capabilities to help support further development and support operations.

The project is also set to receive a $5 million Community Project Funding grant through the FAA; the project is partially funded by airport revenues.

Work continues on the Terminal Drive expansion and canopy project.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roughly 40 staff members depart Nebraska Legislature prior to 108th 1st Legislative Session
The thermostat in Hope McNally’s home read up to 99 degrees. She said she cannot afford a new...
Arizona woman living with no air conditioning for 2 months receives free unit
Widespread thunderstorms expected during the day Thursday across the area
Heavy thunderstorms and cooler temperatures Thursday; Heating up Friday and Beyond
Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in North Platte, as well as in Nemeha County.
Emerald Ash Borer detected in North Platte
Grape & Sizzle presents 2023 funds to three Lincoln County based non-profits.
2023 Grape & Sizzle raises record number for Lincoln County-based non-profits

Latest News

Dalton Ellis and his mullet, the Thunderdome, are going straight to the finals in the USA...
Nebraska boy in finals of USA Mullet Championships
A home in North Platte is looking for volunteers to help paint a house.
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity seeks volunteers to help paint home
Nebraska’s unemployment rate holds at 1.9% and is tied for the third lowest rate in the nation,...
Nebraska unemployment rate holds steady as one of the lowest in nation
Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police...
Search warrant finds Lincoln man impersonating student was texting with young teenage girls